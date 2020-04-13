OBINNA EZUGWU

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied reports that it is charging small business owners seeking loan a fee of N10,000.

The apex bank which made the denial in a statement on Monday, said there are clearly spelt out procedures for accessing the N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) stimulus package to support households and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the COVID-19 and asked the public to disregard the report of the N10,000 charge.

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again been drawn to false reports in the social media circles that loan seekers and owners of small-scale businesses who apply for loans provided to cushion the effects of COVID-19 are required to pay a certain amount as application processing fee,” the bank said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there are clearly spelt out procedures for accessing the N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) stimulus package to support households and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which are disbursed through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB).

“Members of the public, particularly households and owners of small-scale businesses, are therefore advised to disregard any message requiring them to pay any amount to process their applications.

“Prospective applicants are advised to approach NIRSAL Microfinance Bank or the CBN branch nearest to them for clarification on the procedure for accessing any of the CBN-related loans. Any observed irregularities should be reported to the Consumer Protection Department of the CBN via [email protected] or call 07002255226”