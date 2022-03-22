Business Hallmark Newsletter, plus e-edition
The Big scam: Fresh doubts over NNPC’s 75 million per day consumption figures

 

Nigeria’s new club of young billionaires emerge

 

Controversy trails Presco’s proposed N23bn acquisition of SNL

Economy in dire straits …as inflation, power, fuel, others buffet Nigeria

 

Rising fraud threatens POS business

 

Investors dump mutual funds over inflation, low returns

 

Airlines get lifeline to import jet-A1

 

Access Bank bucks industry trend, posts 51% profit

 

Buni’ return pitches Tinubu against Osinbajo

 

Just In: CBN MPC retains interest rate at 11.5%

 

BREAKING: Abuja court sacks 20 Cross River lawmakers for defecting to APC

 

Just In: Buhari summons Gov Uzodinma over attacks by gunmen in Imo

 

NGX taps into NUGA Games to engage Future Capital Market Players

 

The SPARK of kindness that is impacting communities through FirstBank staff initiatives

 

Anambra welcomes the Soludo era

 

https://hallmarknews.com/buhari-to-commission-dangote-fertilizer-plant-in-lagos-tomorrow/

 

Just In: EFCC grants ex-Gov Willie Obiano bail

 

Investors rage as Chinmark Group CEO fails to repay funds

 

Obiano’s wife laments Bianca Ojukwu’s slap, says it was shocking

 

Boeing 737 plane with 133 passengers crashes in China

 

Prince Emeka Obasi: End of an Era

 

Sanwo-Olu breaks ground for Oak Heights on Eko Atlantic City

Buhari orders additional security agents deployment to Imo over attacks

 

WAEC releases results, as 1,886 pass English and maths

 

Zulum rejects naming school after him,

 

