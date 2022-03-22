Business Hallmark Newsletter, plus e-edition

Here are some of reports in today’s edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper
Download the e-edition of the newspaper here
The Big scam: Fresh doubts over NNPC’s 75 million per day consumption figures
Controversy trails Presco’s proposed N23bn acquisition of SNL
Economy in dire straits …as inflation, power, fuel, others buffet Nigeria
BREAKING: Abuja court sacks 20 Cross River lawmakers for defecting to APC
Just In: Buhari summons Gov Uzodinma over attacks by gunmen in Imo
NGX taps into NUGA Games to engage Future Capital Market Players
The SPARK of kindness that is impacting communities through FirstBank staff initiatives
https://hallmarknews.com/buhari-to-commission-dangote-fertilizer-plant-in-lagos-tomorrow/
Obiano’s wife laments Bianca Ojukwu’s slap, says it was shocking
Sanwo-Olu breaks ground for Oak Heights on Eko Atlantic City
Buhari orders additional security agents deployment to Imo over attacks