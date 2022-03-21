Obiano's wife laments Bianca Ojukwu's slap, says it was shocking

Mrs. Ebele Obiano, wife the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has reacted to the fight incident between her and Bianca Ojukwu, wife of the late Emeka Ojukwu.

Recall that Bianca had, during the inauguration of Charles Chukwuma Soludo as governor of Anambra State on Thursday, slapped Mrs. Obiano when she approached her where she was seated and allegedly abused her.

Responding to the incident, Mrs. Obiano, in statement signed by her media aide, Chidiebele Obika, said the attack by Mrs. Ojukwu came to her as a shock.

“Mrs Obiano has expressed shock over the attitude of Amb. Bianca Ojukwu who ostensibly was seen in a viral video when she “slapped” her,albiet unprovoked during the inauguration of Prof. Soludo as the 6th democratically elected Governor of the state on Thursday, March 17, 2022,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the former first lady recalled that all she did was approach the former beauty queen for their usual friendly banters only to be “slapped” and pushed by Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu.

“She wondered what could cause so much anger and hate that a former diplomat could not manage herself in public. Mrs. Obiano stated that she didn’t bother to slap her back, but rather walked away in utter bewilderment”, the statement concluded.