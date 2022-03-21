A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, sacked 20 members of the Cross River State House of Assembly that defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, held that the lawmakers, having abandoned the political party that sponsored them to power, ought to vacate their seats.

The judgement followed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/975/2021, which was filed by the PDP.

The judgement follows sacking of Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, the state deputy governor, Kelechi Igwe and 17 members of the state house of assembly by a federal high court for defecting to APC.

