Zulum rejects naming school after him,

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has rejected the decision of state officials to name a project at the Ramat Polytechnic in Maiduguri after him.

Zulum announced the decision on Monday during the commissioning of two blocks of hostels renovated at the polytechnic.

A statement issued by the state said the renovated hostel facilities have the capacity to accommodate 1,500 students.

The plaque announcing the project read ‘Engr. Professor Babagana Umara Zulum male students’ hostel’, but as soon as it was read out, Zulum declined the naming of the project after him.

“I will not allow any project named after me while I am in office. It should be after my tenure in office,” Zulum was quoted as saying.

The governor praised the efforts of Babagana Mallambe, Borno commissioner for higher education, science, technology and innovation, for the smooth running of the polytechnic’s affairs.

The Borno governor had also obtained a national diploma in engineering from the polytechnic in 1988, before he proceeded to the University of Maiduguri and University of Ibadan for higher degrees.

Meanwhile, the development comes months after Zulum suspended the entire management of Ramat Polytechnic after he paid a surprise visit to the institution and expressed displeasure over the deplorable condition of the institution