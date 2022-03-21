Just In: Buhari summons Gov Uzodinma over attacks by gunmen in Imo

President, Muhammadu Buhari has summoned Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to Aso Rock over continuing attacks on police facilities and homes of prominent individuals in the state by unknown gunmen.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, announced the development in a statement on Monday.

It would be recalled that the President while condemning the spate of violence in Imo State in the aftermath of the destruction of buildings and assets of the Police and the home of Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, pledged to review the security situation in southeast Nigeria.

President Buhari, according to Shehu, has also voiced his concern over the frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring a quick relief to the situation.

The president equally summoned the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, and the Chief Economic Adviser, Prof Doyin Salami, to a meeting separate meetings at the villa on Monday.