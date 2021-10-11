The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has called its planned strike to allow the federal government to address issues.

Tayo Aboyeji, the south-west zonal chairman of NUPENG, disclosed this on Sunday in an interview with NAN, 24 hours after the union announced plans to embark on strike, over the “shameful state of roads in the country”.

NUPENG had said the strike became necessary because it has lost many members and properties due to dilapidated roads.

However, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had appealed to the union to shelve the planned strike as it will negatively affect energy security.

Speaking to NAN on Sunday, Aboyeji said the planned strike by NUPENG and its affiliate association — the petroleum tanker drivers (PTD) — has been suspended in the interest of Nigerians.

According to him, the suspension of the strike will allow the government to address the issues raised by the union.

“The leadership of the union, after a brief meeting with representatives of government, decided to suspend the strike in the interest of the nation,” he said.

“The meeting with the government continues during the week with the assurance that the union’s grievances will be positively addressed.”

Also, in a statement signed by William Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, NUPENG president and general secretary, respectively, the union said the decision was taken after a meeting held with the NNPC management on Sunday.

“The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers hereby announces the suspension of the intended withdrawal of the services of Petroleum Tanker Drivers earlier scheduled to commence midnight of Sunday, 10th October 2021 following the understanding reached with the Union by the management of NNPC at a meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State, today, 10th October 2021, and the expected outcome of the follow-up meeting that is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 in Abuja as contained in the communique issued today,” the statement reads.

“The suspension of our planned action is predicated on our belief that the understanding reached with the government today, as well as at meeting of Tuesday 12th, October 2021, will be fulfilled to the letter.

“We wish to clearly make it known to all well meaning Nigerians that have variously appealed to us on these issues that our plan was not intended to inflict further pains on Nigerians, but to ensure observance of minimum safety on our highways for the good of lives and properties.

“We are well aware of the impact our actions usually have on the people, businesses and the nation at large but we cannot continue to watch as things continue to degenerate in our industry.

“In the light of the above, the Union will not hesitate to re-commence the action without any notice if the understanding reached in these two meetings are not fully implemented within the timeframe agreed.

“With this, our Petroleum Tanker Drivers are hereby directed to continue providing services for the efficient and effective distribution of petroleum products to homes and workplaces across the country.”