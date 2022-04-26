Business Hallmark Newsletter 
Here are some of the reports in the Monday edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper

Thriving corruption in MDAs worsens government’s revenue crisis

 

Our dead are never dead to us, until we have forgotten them — George Eliot – Remembering Prince Emeka Obasi

 

APC: Tinubu, Osinbajo’s ambitions split party

 

Tension in Sterling Bank over offensive Easter advert

 

Long live Corruption

 

Trapped funds: Air travelers stranded over forex scarcity

 

PDP: North-South divide widens

 

Elon Musk reach deal with Twitter to buy platform for $44bn

 

Biafra: Kanu kicks against secret trial, heads to court to challenge decision

 

Nigeria recorded N2.23trn fiscal deficit in Q4 2021

 

Mother Earth Day: Dangote Cement doubles measures to curb degradation

 

Investors fret over SEC’s hike of broker registration fee from N500,000 to N5m

 

Rain of dividends as investors smile to the banks

 

Rising subsidy, debt hobble economic recovery

 

High food price will continue in Nigeria till 2023, IMF warns

 

NDLEA arrests drug baron behind N3bn Tramadol linked to Abba Kyari’s team

 

Timothy Adegoke: Court adjourns as Adedoyin’s co-defendant slumps

 

Silenced! APC govs lose control of party

 

Alfred Rewane: Nigeria’s new real estate capital

Macron defeats Le Pen in French election, promises to unite France

 

2023: MURIC opposes Sanwo-Olu’s reelection bid, insists it’s Muslims’ turn

 

Prince Emeka Obasi: Life and times of a journalism icon

 

Insecurity: Buhari govt indicts Kukah, others, say they caused delayed delivery of Tucano jets

 

Manhunt on for suspects as 100 die in Nigeria refinery blast

 

Half decade of electricity blackout ends in Delta community

 

Threat to take over Igboland: IPOB dares herdsmen

 

Suspected MC Oluomo boys unleash terror on Istijabah loyalists in parts of Lagos

