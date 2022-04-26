Here are some of the reports in the Monday edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper
Thriving corruption in MDAs worsens government’s revenue crisis
Our dead are never dead to us, until we have forgotten them — George Eliot – Remembering Prince Emeka Obasi
Biafra: Kanu kicks against secret trial, heads to court to challenge decision
Mother Earth Day: Dangote Cement doubles measures to curb degradation
Investors fret over SEC’s hike of broker registration fee from N500,000 to N5m
High food price will continue in Nigeria till 2023, IMF warns
NDLEA arrests drug baron behind N3bn Tramadol linked to Abba Kyari’s team
Timothy Adegoke: Court adjourns as Adedoyin’s co-defendant slumps
Macron defeats Le Pen in French election, promises to unite France
2023: MURIC opposes Sanwo-Olu’s reelection bid, insists it’s Muslims’ turn
Insecurity: Buhari govt indicts Kukah, others, say they caused delayed delivery of Tucano jets
Manhunt on for suspects as 100 die in Nigeria refinery blast
Suspected MC Oluomo boys unleash terror on Istijabah loyalists in parts of Lagos