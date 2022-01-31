Here are some of the reports in today’s edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper
BUA Foods: Investors rake in money as share price jumps
Corruption: FG loses N9trillion in 6 years, as MDAs flout TSA
Corruption: FG loses N9trillion in 6 years, as MDAs flout TSA
Conservation Society, Cross River sign 10-year deal to protect wildlife
Conservation Society, Cross River sign 10-year deal to protect wildlife
Dangote Cement pushes to end building collapse
CBN to the rescue as wheat crisis worsens
Lagos Deep Seaport: Nigeria’s bold step to maritime hub
NHIS: 10 million Nigerians to lose cover as HMOs, hospitals’ feud deepens
NHIS: 10 million Nigerians to lose cover as HMOs, hospitals’ feud deepens
Banks face new profitability challenges …Rising credit costs cast a pall on projections
Banks face new profitability challenges …Rising credit costs cast a pall on projections
Cryptocurrency: Speculators groan over persisting losses
Naira free-fall continues amid crude bullish trend
Revealed: ‘Secrets of the ‘subsidy war’
Nigerian politics produces rich men without productive work – Soludo
Nigerian politics produces rich men without productive work – Soludo
Gov. Wike forces debate on true federalism
Nigeria’s corruption ranking belies President Buhari’s graft war
Nigeria’s corruption ranking belies President Buhari’s graft war
Gov. Fayemi, Fayose in proxy war for the soul of Ekiti state
Gov. Fayemi, Fayose in proxy war for the soul of Ekiti state