Here are some of the reports in today’s edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper

BUA Foods: Investors rake in money as share price jumps

Corruption: FG loses N9trillion in 6 years, as MDAs flout TSA

Conservation Society, Cross River sign 10-year deal to protect wildlife

Dangote Cement pushes to end building collapse

CBN to the rescue as wheat crisis worsens

Lagos Deep Seaport: Nigeria’s bold step to maritime hub

NHIS: 10 million Nigerians to lose cover as HMOs, hospitals’ feud deepens

Banks face new profitability challenges …Rising credit costs cast a pall on projections

Cryptocurrency: Speculators groan over persisting losses

Naira free-fall continues amid crude bullish trend

Revealed: ‘Secrets of the ‘subsidy war’

Nigerian politics produces rich men without productive work – Soludo

Gov. Wike forces debate on true federalism

Nigeria’s corruption ranking belies President Buhari’s graft war

Gov. Fayemi, Fayose in proxy war for the soul of Ekiti state

