Wildlife Conservation Society has signed a 10-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Cross River State government to protect gorillas and other endangered species in the Cross River State forest.

The deal is for the management and protection of Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary and the Mbe Mountains.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the State Commissioner for Ministry of International Development Cooperation, Dr. Inyang Asibong, who represented the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade said: “The continuous protection, maintenance and rehabilitation of wildlife and their sanctuaries is a top priority of the state.

“We must do everything possible to preserve our remaining wildlife as it has unquantifiable benefits for mankind.”

In his own remarks, the WCS Nigeria Country Director, Andrew Dunn, estimated that only 100 Cross River gorillas survived with an additional 200 found in neighboring Cameroon.

“Cross River gorillas are classified as ‘critically endangered’ which means that they are on the very edge of extinction,” he said.

“The state is the most important site for biodiversity and WCS is proud to partner with the government to save the Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary and the Mbe Mountains and their endangered wildlife.

“The WCS saves wildlife and wild places worldwide through science, conservation action, education, and inspiring people to value nature. WCS works in 60 countries across the globe to support conservation with local, national, and international stakeholders,” Dunn said.

Also speaking, the state Landscape Director of WCS, Dr. Inaoyom Imong, explained that the Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary and the Mbe Mountains, which are located in Boki Local government area of the state are internationally recognised biodiversity hotspots, supporting important populations of endangered species such as the Cross River gorilla and Nigeria-Cameroon chimpanzee.

“The main threats to the survival of Cross River gorillas are hunting and habitat destruction due to farming and logging.

“This are Managed by the Cross River State Forestry Commission, the habitat of Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary is rapidly being eroded by farming and logging.

“The Mbe Mountains are managed by the Conservation Association of the Mbe Mountains (CAMM), with support from WCS,” he added.