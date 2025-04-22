Juju maestro Ebenezer Obey debunks fake news of his death

Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, a legendary juju singer, has debunked rumours of his death, saying that he is alive, hale, and healthy.

Obey-Fabiyi responded to the claim in a video posted Tuesday morning.

He sang in Yoruba, English, and Pidgin, describing the news as fake.

In the video, Obey-Fabiyi sang, “Hello, my name is Professor Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi.

Satan, you don lose o, Satan, you don lose o, you don pafuka. Na lie lie you dey talk, you don pafuka.”

The legendary musician, then added, “It is fake news that started a few hours ago claiming that I, Evangelist Obey, have passed on to glory. It is a lie. I am alive, and that is not the word Jesus has written.”

The rumour of his death went viral on Monday, sparking mourning messages from his fans.

However, his personal assistant, Tope Olukole, swiftly refuted the claim during a Monday evening interview with TVC.

“Let’s set the record straight: Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi is alive and thriving! He recently celebrated a joyous occasion – the 50th birthday of his second child’s spouse.

“Rumors of his passing are baseless and entirely unfounded. We’re glad to see him active and well. Tope Olukole,” he said.