Connect with us

Entertainment

Juju maestro Ebenezer Obey debunks fake news of his death
Advertisement

Entertainment

Burna Boy gifted me money but refuses to reply my messages – Portable

Entertainment

Davido drops fifth album ‘5ive’ with star-studded features

Entertainment

Gov Adeleke Lights Up Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter’s Wedding with Dance, Song

Entertainment

Decision to become a native doctor divine – Yul Edochie

Entertainment

DJ Cuppy talks about struggles with spelling despite attending Oxford University

Entertainment

I had no part in Bobrisky’s 2024 arrest, says Eniola Ajao

Entertainment

Eucharia Anunobi laments poor communication habits in digital age

Entertainment

Gospel singer Sola Allyson revisits harrowing encounter with stranger in Lagos traffic

Entertainment

Peter Okoye Breaks Silence After Testifying in Brother’s Trial

Entertainment

Juju maestro Ebenezer Obey debunks fake news of his death

Published

9 hours ago

on

Juju maestro Ebenezer Obey debunks fake news of his death

Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, a legendary juju singer, has debunked rumours of his death, saying that he is alive, hale, and healthy.

Obey-Fabiyi responded to the claim in a video posted Tuesday morning.

He sang in Yoruba, English, and Pidgin, describing the news as fake.

In the video, Obey-Fabiyi sang, “Hello, my name is Professor Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi.
Satan, you don lose o, Satan, you don lose o, you don pafuka. Na lie lie you dey talk, you don pafuka.”

The legendary musician, then added, “It is fake news that started a few hours ago claiming that I, Evangelist Obey, have passed on to glory. It is a lie. I am alive, and that is not the word Jesus has written.”

The rumour of his death went viral on Monday, sparking mourning messages from his fans.

However, his personal assistant, Tope Olukole, swiftly refuted the claim during a Monday evening interview with TVC.

“Let’s set the record straight: Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi is alive and thriving! He recently celebrated a joyous occasion – the 50th birthday of his second child’s spouse.

“Rumors of his passing are baseless and entirely unfounded. We’re glad to see him active and well. Tope Olukole,” he said.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *