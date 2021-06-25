Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Abdulkadir Saidu as the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) for another term of four years.

The president also appointed Mr. Obinna Atuonwo as chairman of the agency’s board, a statement, Friday, by his media aide, Femi Adesina said.

The appointment of Mr. Atuonwo as Chairman Governing Board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003, the statement said.