Concern is mounting over possibility of fuel scarcity in Nigeria following threat by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to shut down all filling stations across the country.

IPMAN warned that it might also cut down supplies from tomorrow should the federal government and Inspector General of Police fail to address alleged illegalities perpetrated by the Police Force.

National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of IPMAN, Mr. Yakubu Suleiman, said these yesterday in a chat with reporters in Jos.

Some police officers were alleged to have invaded IPMAN National Secretariat last Friday for some unstated reasons.

Suleiman described the invasion as an illegal clampdown over alleged sponsorship by some impostors parading themselves as executives of IPMAN.

He said aggrieved members and officials at State, zonal and depot levels have met and resolved to shut down filling stations over the incident.

“Whereas there is subsisting Supreme Court judgment of December 2018, that have since disposed of a suit No. SC15/2015, and ordered that Mr. Chinedu Okoronkwo, is our President and Alhaji Danladi Garba Pasali, as National secretary.

“The continued violation of this judgment, even by the police is causing more harm to the downstream sector of the petroleum industry, which if such is not halted will lead to impunity and anarchy,” he said.

He frowned at the police siege on their Secretariat, adding similar incident led to the closure of Suleja depot last week.

He claimed the Suleja incident would have truncated supplies to Abuja and northern states if not for the National Secretariat’s intervention.

“It is true that members of IPMAN in many states across sections of Nigeria, have met and others are meeting and communicating to us that they will shut down, from Tuesday.

“The implications would be there will be a shortage or fuel scarcity in the country,” he said.

The IPMAN PRO called on the Chief Justice of the Federation, the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, NNPC, the National Assembly and Inspector General of Police to act in protection of laid down rule of law.

“We are calling on all arms of government including the security agencies to take the necessary action, towards halting impunity in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry,” he said.