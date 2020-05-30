OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari and other Nigerians have continued to pay tribute to former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru who died in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Friday, May 29, 2020, after a brief illness, aged 60.

Baru, a first class engineer and fellow of Nigerian Society of Engineers and Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers who held bachelor of engineering degree from Ahmadu Bello University in 1982 and a doctorate in Computer Aided Engineering from the University of Sussex, was the 18th Group Managing Director of the NNPC and served in the position from July 2016 to July 2019.

A native of Misau, Bauchi State, Baru had a long career in the corporation starting from 1991 when he joined it as an engineer manager, having previously worked with the Jos Steel Rolling Company which he joined in 1988.

He would go on to hold various positions within the NNPC, including General Manager, Gas Development Division from 1997 to 1999 and briefly as Executive Director, Operations Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) in 1999, Chief Technical Negotiator on the West African Gas Pipeline project from 1999 to 2004

He also served as Group General Manager (GGM) National Petroleum Investment Management Services and as GGM, Liquefied Natural Gas.

Reacting to the news of his death, President Buhari in a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said during his time as NNPC GMD, he ensured the stability in the oil sector in Nigeria, with a more guaranteed supply and predictable price regime that weakened unscrupulous parallel marketers, especially during festive seasons.

“President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with family, friends and professional colleagues of former Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru,” the statement said.

“The President also commiserates with government and people of Bauchi State, management and staff of NNPC over the passing of the former GMD, who worked very hard to initiate reforms in virtually all departments of the of the corporation, bringing it up to speed with global trends and best practices.

“President Buhari acknowledges Dr Baru’s contributions to ensuring stability in the oil sector in Nigeria, with a more guaranteed supply and predictable price regime that weakened unscrupulous parallel marketers, especially during festive seasons.

“The President prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, grant eternal rest, and comfort all who mourn him.”

Also paying tribute, Mele Kyari, the current Managing Director of the corporation said he was of “exemplary character character and disposition.”

He prayed that “Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him.”