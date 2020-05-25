Adebayo Obajemu

The Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaech on behalf of Federal Government, inaugurated the Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Thursday in Abuja, with a charge to the members to speed up completion of the Deep Blue Project.

The maritime security project, also known as the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, aims to comprehensively tackle insecurity on Nigeria’s territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zone, up to the Gulf of Guinea.

Amaechi told the new board members that the Deep Blue Project was critical to maritime security in Nigeria and the entire West and Central Africa region. He disclosed that about 60 per cent of the project’s cost had been paid by the Federal Government.

The Minister charged the Management and Board of NIMASA to “go and complete the Deep Blue Project,” stressing that the success of NIMASA is, to a great extent, dependent on completion of the project.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Board, Honourable Asita O. Asita, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the honour bestowed on them. Asita pledged to work harmoniously with the NIMASA Management to deliver the Agency’s mandate.

The board chairman stated, “If we must trade as a country, we need the waterways to be safe.” He said the security of the maritime domain was of utmost importance to the country, adding that NIMASA cannot afford to play with the issues of safety and security.

Other members of the 10-member Board are the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh; Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Victor Ochei; Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Hon. Chudi Offodile; and Executive Director, Operations, Shehu Ahmed. Also on the Board are Adekola Adefemi, Mohammed Abubakar, Hassan Rasaq Mahmud, Eyewumi Daniel Neburagho, and Rear Admiral Ibikunle Taiwo Olaiya.