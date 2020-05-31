In a major shake up of any government parastatals since the death of his former chief of staff, Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) after the expiration of the tenure of the current board.

The new Board members are expected to serve for a tenure of three years, effective from the date of their reconstitution.

They are taking over the baton from the last Board, whose 3-year tenure officially ended in 2019.

The new development Information is contained in a State House press release that was published on the official twitter handle of the Nigerian President on Saturday morning.

“President @MBuhari has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (@NNPCgroup), after the expiration of the term of the board members appointed in 2016,” the release said.

The new Board comprises of six members from each of the geo-political zones in the country. The members include the following :

Mallam Mohammed Lawal, representing the North WestDr Tajudeen Umar from North EastAdamu Mahmood Attah from North Central Senator Magnus Abe from the South-SouthDr Stephen Dike from the South East, and Chief Pius Akinyelure from the South West.

Of the six members, three are returning members on the board – Chief Pius Akinyelure, Mallam Mohammed Lawal, and Dr Tajudeen Umar from North East.

Note that the constitution of the new board is considered a welcome development, as it balances the representation of the six geo-political zones on the board. The previous constitution of the board was faulted for not being “balanced”.

Recall that the former Board included the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari as a member.