OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Kashim Ibrahim-Imam as Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

A Borno State born politician, Ibrahim-Iman was the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in 2003 and 2007, but lost on both occasions to Ali Modu Sheriff of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

The appointment was conveyed in a letter by the Minister of Education, Adama Adamu on Monday.

According to Adamu, Ibrahim-Imam’s appointment was effective from May 14, 2020 and would run for four years consequent upon which it would be reviewed based on performance.

“I write to convey to you the approval of His Execellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, of your appointment as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) in Abuja with effect from May 14, 2020,” the letter said.

“The appointment is for a tenure of four years in the first instance and may be renewed for a further term of four years, upon satisfactory performance.

“The conditions of service and remunerations of this appointment are guided by the Public Service Rules and Extant Circulars. Please, accept my congratulations and sincere wishes for a successful tenure.”