Adebayo Obajemu

Bayo Olugbemi, the new President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria was sworn in as the 21st President/Chairman of the CIBN on Saturday as he took over leadership from Dr Uche Olowu.

He was sworn in by Justice Adesuyi Olateru-Olagbegi (retd.), at the Bankers House, Council Chamber, Lagos. The new CIBN leader would oversee affairs of the institute for the next two years.

While speaking to over 700 participants who connected to the event through Zoom and YouTube across the globe, Mr Olugbemi stated, “Our strategic focus is crafted into an acronym ‘A-TEAM’ in line of the 2020-2024 strategic plan of the institute which encapsulated in the acronym A-TEAM – accelerated development, technology and digital enhancement, engagement for growth, accountability and transparent leadership and membership drive for value.”

Bayo Olugbemi, is the Managing Director of First Registrars & Investor Services Limited. He had served as the first vice president and chairman, board of Fellows and Practice Licenses at the CIBN, as well as the President/Chairman of council, the Institute of Capital Market Registrars and Treasurer, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mr Olugbemi is expected to bring his knowledge of over 38 years’ experience as investment banker to bear on the institute.