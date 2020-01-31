By OBINNA EZUGWU

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have finally received N33,000 allowance in line with the newly approved minimum wage of N30,000.

Minister of youths and sports, Sunday Dare who confirmed the payment via his twitter handle, @SundayDareSD, said it was a validation of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to Nigerian youths.

“Promise kept as NYSC members receive 33k allowee: Many thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari for fulfilling his promise to pay NYSC members the new 33k allowance. This is a validation of your commitment to the development of Nigeria’s Youth,” Dare tweeted.