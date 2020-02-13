Northern Youth Coalition (NYC) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office before Nigeria becomes another Somalia due to his poor leadership.

The group which lamented the “worsening security situation” in the country, said the situation was now similar to what obtained under former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

The group which made the call in a statement issued by its National Convener, Muhammed Ishaq in Abuja on Wednesday, regretted that insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in the North, has persisted for too long.

“As a coalition that represents millions of youths from various parts of the North, we are pained by the insecurity that threatens to consume the North. It is glaring that the security situation in the country is deteriorating and our agony as victims aggravating,” the group said.

“The lingering insecurity is one of the major reasons why we clamoured for change and voted Jonathan out in 2015.“But instead of a permanent solution to the problem, killings and other forms of criminality have been resurfacing under the watch of someone that vowed to be our saviour.

“It is almost five years now and Nigeria, from all indications, is either worse than the Jonathan administration or it is not different from the previous government despite the fact that in his first term, President Buhari pledged that his government would bring an end to the national suffering caused by insecurity,” the statement reads.

The group accused Buhari of always giving excuses, noting that the youths have grown weary of excuses, while their lives are being wasted on a daily and hourly basis.

“We cannot continue watching while our region is being turned to ashes and cemetery. President Buhari has failed to secure the lives and property of Nigerians probably due to lack of political will, commitment or competence and he should therefore, resign to save the country from collapse.”