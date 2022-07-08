BREAKING: Peter Obi unveils Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate

Mr. Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, has unveiled Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate.

Baba-Ahmed, the founder of Baze University, Abuja, was announced the LP vice-presidential candidate in Abuja on Friday.

The 46-year-old was a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna North Senatorial district.

Baba-Ahmed’s announcement was coming barely 24 hours after the Director-General, Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, announced his withdrawal as the vice-presidential candidate of the party.

Okupe who announced his withdrawal via his verified Twitter handle @doyinokupe noted that his party would announce the new running mate to the presidential candidate.

“This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC. A replacement will be announced by d national chairman of d party shortly. I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success 4 the LP,” Okupe tweeted.

Meanwhile, Dr. Alex Otti, governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia State, has hailed the choice of Senator Baba-Ahmed, an economist and businessman as the party’s vice presidential candidate, is another indication that Labour is ready to do things differently.

Dr. Otti said, “I welcome with excitement Mr. Peter Obi’s choice of Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, a seasoned economist, as our party’s Vice Presidential flag bearer.

“The Labour Party has once again affirmed its readiness to do things differently by the calibre and track records of its candidates.”