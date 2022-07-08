Dr. Alex Otti, candidate of the Labour Party for Abia State governorship election in 2023, has hailed the choice of Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, an economist and businessman as the party’s vice presidential candidate, noting that it is another indication that Labour is ready to do things differently.

Baba-Ahmed, a philanthropist and politician, was unveiled as Mr. Obi’s running mate on Friday.

Reacting to the development in a post via his twitter handle, Dr. Otti said, “I welcome with excitement Mr. Peter Obi’s choice of Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, a seasoned economist, as our party’s Vice Presidential flag bearer.

“The Labour Party has once again affirmed its readiness to do things differently by the calibre and track records of its candidates.”