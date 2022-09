Walid Jibrin, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, has resigned from his position.

He disclosed this at the National Executive Council meeting currently going on in Abuja.

His resignation comes amid ongoing crisis in the party in the wake of the emergence of Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate.

Jibrin had argued that the leadership of the party is too pro north.

Details later…