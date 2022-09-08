PDP Crisis: If you take everything, it'll purge you - Wike

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor, has once again, commented on the ongoing rift between him and Atiku Abubakar in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike said that the zoning arrangement in the party could not be achieved because of injustice, noting that he will not stop talking about it.

The governor during the inauguration of the satellite campus of the Rivers State University in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the perpetrators of the injustice in the party would definitely account for every wrong deed that they have done on the day of reckoning.

“That is why I am telling the people there, it cannot work. You can’t take everything. If you take everything, it will purge you, so it’s better to do the right thing now,” Wike said.

He said that the setting up of a multi-campus for RSU was strategic as it would increase access to education, provide more space for effective teaching and learning, and grow the economy of rural communities.

He said that the delivery of quality projects by his administration would encourage people to vote for the PDP in the 2023 general election.

Wike said that it would be difficult for parties that have failed to provide good governance to the people to solicit votes during the election.