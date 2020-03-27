By OBINNA EZUGWU

Five new cases of Coronavirus has been confirmed in Nigeria, bringing to 70, the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which announced the new infections on Friday, said three were reported in Abuja and two in Oyo.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in FCT & 2 in Oyo State. As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death,” the NCDC tweeted via its handle, @NCDCgov

As at 8:00 pm 27th March, there are 70 confirmed cases 3 discharged 1 death

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Lagos- 44

FCT- 14

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 3

Edo- 1

Bauchi- 2

Osun-1

Rivers-1