The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital has upheld the victory of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in the recently held governorship election in the state.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, against Akeredolu who was candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The state election petition tribunal had earlier struck out the petition of the PDP candidate for lack of merit but Jegede approached the appellate court to challenge the verdict of the tribunal.

The appeal court, having examined the seven grounds of appeal tabled by the appellant, dismissed the appeal, saying it lacked merit

More later…