Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, as well as other military brass hats, has arrived in Borno capital with other service chiefs ahead of Thursday’s visit to Maiduguri by President Muhammadu Buhari to assess the security situation in the North-East.

With Irabor are Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Farouq Yahaya, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Awwal Gambo, and Chief of Military Intelligence.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, who arrived earlier, received the CDS and service chiefs at the Maiduguri Airport from where they all proceeded to headquarters of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, NAN reported.

Welcoming the security chiefs to the headquarters of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, the Acting Theatre Commander, Major-General F.O Omoigui, said the task force has recorded success in many operations.

“These successes have continued to create a more enabling environment for socioeconomic activities,” Mr Omoigui said.

The security chiefs later held closed door meetings with the Acting Theatre Commander, Mr Omoigui, the GOC 7 Division, Brigadier-General A.A Eyitayo, Component, Formation and Units commanders in the fight against insurgency.

Mr Buhari is expected to address troops and inaugurate some completed federal and state government projects in Maiduguri on Thursday.