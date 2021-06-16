The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has written to the global community, seeking their intervention in the ongoing killings and kidnappings in Nigeria by suspected herdsmen.

Adams in the ketter titled, ‘Urgent Need To Stop Killings By Fulani Herdsmen In Yorubaland’, and addressed to Secretary General, United Nations; Chairperson of the African Union; Secretary of State, the United States; British Foreign Secretary; European Union Member States, the Economic Community of West African States, amongst others, asked them to intervene to end the killing.

“So, it is because of the psychopathic killings going on in our land that I’m writing this letter to you to please intervene in this murderous quagmire,” the letter reads in part.

“We have a situation in which the Federal Government appears overwhelmed and is fast losing grip of its constitutional mandate to protect the land.

“Obviously, Nigeria is on the precipice, cascading downward in a dangerous and suicidal manner.

“Words of wisdom seem to have taken flight.

“Because we live in a global world, I am drawing your attention that any crisis that happens in Nigeria may have a negative effect on the rest of the world.

“And it may happen soon because all the security establishments are already showing signs of virtual ineffectiveness.”

He added, “Today, tens of millions of Nigerians, especially, Yoruba people, no longer have a sense of belonging.

“Every attempt by our people to protect themselves against these marauders is being frustrated by the Federal Government.

“When South-West governors mooted the idea of establishing the security network ‘Amotekun’ solely for the protection of our people, the Attorney-General and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami (SAN), openly declared Federal Government’s opposition.

“It is an understatement to declare that Justice has taken flight from the country. This singular tragedy has already compromised Nigeria’s existence because our people no longer belief in a system without fairness, equity and objectiveness.

“The situation has got to a level in which some leaders of these killer herdsmen openly threaten governors who have banned open grazing, insisting there will be no peace unless Fulani herdsmen – armed with sophisticated weapons – are allowed to go from one state to the other.”

“Your Excellencies, if something urgent is not done, these series of attacks will soon have a negative effect on Western countries’ investments in Nigeria,” he concluded.