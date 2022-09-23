Boston Celtics have suspended Ime Udoka, a Nigerian-American from his role as head coach for the entirety of the 2022/23 NBA season.

The NBA side announced the suspension in a post via its Twitter account in the early hours of Friday.

The Nigerian-American former professional basketball player was suspended over a “violation of team policies” after his extramarital affair with an unnamed female staff member was made public.

Although the relationship was consensual, it broke the franchise’s code of conduct.

Celtic added that “a decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date.”

“The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” the statement read.

“A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”

The 45-year-old, who is engaged to Nia Long, Holywood actress, apologised for “letting down” his family and the club.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organisation, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka wrote in a statement.

“I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”