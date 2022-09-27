Tyson Fury slams 'coward,' Anthony Joshua, cancels proposed fight

Tyson Fury, WBC champion, has slammed Anthony Joshua, describing him as a coward for failing to sign a contract offer for a bout before the deadline elapsed.

Both British boxers had been scheduled for a fight in Cardiff on December 3, 2022.

Fury had issued an ultimatum to Joshua to sign the contract by 5pm on Monday or he would walk away from the deal.

Joshua’s camp had publicly confirmed they have accepted all the terms of Fury’s deal.

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, then confirmed the contract to officially rubber stamp the fight was on its way to Joshua’s team.

Joshua said on Sunday he would sign the contract to fight Fury after the WBC champion issued the ultimatum.

On Monday evening, Fury took to Instagram again to say no signed contract had been sent back.

“Well, guys, it’s official. D-Day has come and gone. It’s gone past five o’clock on Monday, no contract has been signed,” he said.

“It’s officially over for Joshua. He is now out in the cold with the wolf pack, forget about it. Id*ot. Coward!”

He added: “I always knew you didn’t have the minerals to fight the Gypsy King. Good luck with your career, and your life.”