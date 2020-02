President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Maiduguri, Borno State, on a sympathy visit over the latest killings by Boko Haram terrorist.

He landed in Maiduguri at 12:45pm straight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

About 30 travelers were killed in the Sunday attacks in Auno, a location just 25 kilometres to Maiduguri. Many vehicles were also set ablaze by the insurgents.

The attacks forced the closure of the Maiduguri gate by the military this week.