The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the consumers of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Borno paid the highest average price of N138.10 per litre in the country in May.

The NBS made this known in its latest report on PMS price watch released on Wednesday.

The bureau said Borno was followed by Taraba at N138.00 and Jigawa where consumers bought PMS at N137.89.

It disclosed that states with the lowest average price of PMS were Abuja where it was sold at N123.50, then Anambra N124.85 and Kwara where it was bought at N124.88.

“Average price paid by consumers for PMS decreased by -10.59 per cent year on year and month on month by -0.89 per cent to N129.67 in May from N130.84 in April” it added. (NAN)