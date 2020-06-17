As part of the process of developing the State’s comprehensive energy master plan towards improving energy efficiency and sustainability, the Lagos State Electricity Board (LSEB), Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani an Agency under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, has commenced an energy audit of State-owned facilities.

According to an official statement released on Monday, the General Manager of the Board, Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani described the proposed master plan as a detailed layout of energy sources, distribution, consumption and management towards the development of a reliable and sustainable standard of energy to serve all government facilities across the State.

Tijani stated that in order to develop a master plan, there is a need to carry out an Energy Audit of all public facilities to account for the energy use and subsequently guide for investment in energy projects. As such, the Agency has commenced the energy assessment of government facilities.

“The first phase audited State-owned healthcare facilities across the five divisions of Lagos, comprising of 316 Primary Health Centers (PHCs), 26 General Hospitals and One Teaching Hospital in the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas”, Tijani said.

The General Manager further disclosed that based on the energy demand of each healthcare facility, LSEB will develop feasible energy solutions integral to the success of each facility’s medium and long-term energy needs.

He also announced that plans are underway to carry out an energy audit of other government facilities including educational, waste management, water stations, sports centres, theatres and cinemas, stressing that the government is poised to provide off-grid electrification that is clean and sustainable to the State.

Disclosing that such efforts will not be limited to government and public facilities, Engr. Tijani said the strategy is to incorporate the Private Sector to harmonise all energy sources in the State and have an inclusive management plan that will cater to future expansion in accordance with extant laws and regulations.

In his words: “In line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the current administration, energy is a key tool in the rapid socio-economic development of this megacity. With over 20 million people, the proposed energy solutions will establish a new direction of growth”.

“This move will ultimately provide the government a broad analysis of the energy strength in the State with a possible and most important response to management that is in conformity with the growing exigency for a reduction in energy levels within our environment”, he added.

He also averred that the State requires the transition to a less carbon-intensive economy, which will provide a healthier environment for social and business activities, and expressed confidence that the plan will offer the city a road map to optimising its energy systems.