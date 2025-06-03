Connect with us

Boko Haram funded by political elite to destabilise Tinubu – Kalu
6 hours ago

Former Abia State governor and senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has made allegations that elements within Nigeria’s political elite are supporting Boko Haram in a move to destabilise President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Kalu noted that the surge in terrorism was politically motivated and orchestrated by power-hungry individuals within the corridors of power.

“The political class is behind Boko Haram. They are using terrorism as a tool to fight Tinubu, just like they did with past administrations,” Kalu asserted.

When pressed for clarification the former governor pointed fingers at politicians, wealthy businesspeople, and top-ranking civil servants.

“People in the political class are the ones fuelling Boko Haram. This is a political war. Some of them aren’t after money—they’re after power. They want to tear down the system just to grab control, and that’s not how power should be acquired,” he said.

Kalu attributed the insecurity in the country to a deliberate strategy by influential figures discontented with the current state of governance.

“The insecurity in Nigeria is politically induced. These individuals—politicians, businessmen, civil servants—are not just seeking financial gain. They’re looking to hijack political power,” he added.

He made a passionate plea for unity and patriotism among Nigerians, emphasising the need to uplift the nation instead of sabotaging it for selfish gain.

“If we consider ourselves friends and patriots, we should care about the ordinary Nigerian. We must work together to build a better country,” he urged.

Kalu’s claims came just a day after nine passengers were reportedly killed by Boko Haram insurgents via improvised explosive devices in Mairari Village, Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State.

Confirming the attack, Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, described it as “inhumane” and called on the military to intensify operations to reclaim Guzamala from Boko Haram control.

Also, Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, voiced his concerns over the resurgence of terrorist attacks in the state.

