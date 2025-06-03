Connect with us

Herdsmen killings: Army Chief Oluyede moves to Benue with PSOs
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has temporarily relocated to Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on account of the unceasing killings of innocent villagers by herders and militia groups.

The killing, which has become a daily menu, has drawn much criticism over alleged government’s kid gloves treatment of killer herders.
Many have been killed , several others injured and maimed, and several houses burnt, leaving many homeless.

Business Hallmark learnt that Lt Gen Oluyede departed Abuja, Tuesday morning, accompanied by his Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and other top officers at the Army Headquarters, to the state to have an on-the-spot assessment of the situation on the ground.

Reliable sources hinted that the army chief has ordered the detachments of more troops to the state to give the militia and other armed groups terrorising the people of the state the battle of their lives.

In Benue State, the source stated that the COAS will meet with all operational and unit commanders to come with an effective strategy, brainstorm on the way forward as well as review the ongoing operations with a view to end the killings.

The COAS will also move to troops’ locations and operational bases in the state to have a robust interaction with them in order to boost their morale and fighting spirit.

The COAS is also expected to visit villages that have been attacked and reassure residents of their safety and the resolve of the Nigerian army to protect the lives and property of law-abiding citizens.

The COAS is said to be very sad with reports of daily killings in Benue that have ravaged the state in the past few weeks and may order some strategic changes, including the redeployment of some commanders to head some of the operational units on ground.

General Oluyede, while in the state, will personally lead troops in the operation on the battlefront. He is expected to spend some days in the state before relocating back to Abuja.

Recall that the attacks in Benue have been described as ethnic cleansing by many, as gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have embarked on a killing spree, attacking villagers in their villages using sophisticated guns and machetes.

