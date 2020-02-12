TOPSHOT - Young girls fleeing from Boko Haram Islamists walk past burnt house and carries belongings at Mairi village outskirts of Maiduguri capital of northeast Borno State, on February 6, 2016. Suspected Boko Haram Islamists have killed four people following raids on villages in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, a local official and residents said on February 6. The motorcycle-riding Islamists late Friday raided two villages, Mairi and Malari setting homes ablaze, and killing three women and a man in the village. The raids came barely a week after the attack on the village of Dalori, just outside Maiduguri, capital of the restive state, which left at least 85 people dead. / AFP / STRINGER

 

Boko Haram terrorists Wednesday night, attacked Jiddari Polo in Maiduguri Borno state capital, moments after President Muhammadu Buhari paid a condolence visit to the people of the state over the killing of 30 persons on Sunday.

A resident of who confirmed the attack said the terrorists were shooting sporadically for nearly an hour.

It is not yet clear how many people were killed in the attack.

Buhari had to Maiduguri from Ethiopia where he attended the African Union summit.

The president who spoke at the palace of Abubakar Elkanemi, the shehu of Borno, the president had said Boko Haram could not thrive without local support.

“This Boko Haram or whatever they are, cannot come up to Maiduguri or environs without the local leadership knowing because traditionally the local leadership is in charge of security in their own respective areas. So with my understanding of our culture, I wonder how Boko Haram survives up till now,” he had said.

 

