Evangelist Elliot Uko, founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) and Secretary-General, Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), has noted that information available to him indicates that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu told leaders of the Southeast geopolitical zone in Enugu on Wednesday to perish the idea of a regional security outfit.

Uko who stated this while sharing his thoughts on the decision of southeast governors to adopt community policing as opposed to their original plan of a regional security outfit, said President Muhammadu Buhari was said to have given Adamu specific instructions in that regard.

He noted that it was sad for the federal government to embarrass Igbo leaders in the manner that it did, warning that such would only mean that the leaders will lose the respect of the youths of the zone with consequences.

“If it’s true that the FG pointedly told leaders of my zone to perish the idea of a zonal security outfit, whilst our Yoruba brothers, will officially formalize theirs (AMOTEKUN), next tomorrow, Friday, via parliamentary legislation, then, this sad development, will lead to more disrespect to our political leaders, especially from our young folks. Sad,” Uko wrote.

He argued that even the idea of community policing remained ambiguous, noting that he has strived over the years to convince Igbo youths to follow the lead of the zone’s leaders, but such would be more difficult going forward.

“Nobody in the entire nation understands the meaning of NIGERIA POLICE FORCE COMMUNITY POLICING. If you do, kindly help us elucidate,” he said.

“I say this because, many may not know how much pressure, I have personally borne, from our elders who have consistently pleaded with me, to tell our angry youth, whom they believe I influence, to please, please, please respect our political leaders.

“I pledged before our elders, some time ago, at a meeting hosted by Dr. Alex Ekwueme and chaired by Prof Ben Nwabueze, that, I’ll do all I can to make, even the most radical groups in Igbo land, see the need to respect our political leaders. But believe me, it hasn’t been easy.”

Uko said the governors ought to have waited to get things clear before proceeding to announce the plan to form regional security network.

“Now, tell me how easy these blokes are making my job turn out. Couldn’t they have kept quiet until they tie up all the knots? Why go public before getting the nod of the owners of Nigeria? Why pretend they are their own men, when clearly, they are not, as shown by the humiliating volte- face? Why won’t our young folks feel bad about this?” he wondered.

“On the day, Prof Ben Nwabueze, my humble self and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu met with the South East Governors, two and half years ago, I pleaded that they always comport themselves in a manner they would always earn the respect of the public,especially, the angry younger generation.

“Though, they are my friends, I sincerely doubt, if they did well today. They could have kept their peace, until they get the go-ahead.

“Now, when the salvos start raining in from all sides, they will resort to the famous last lines: This boys do not respect their Governors, they insult everyone.

“But truth is: Their misstep today, sends a very clear message, to wit;Yoruba Governors are not only better organized, they are also their own men.

“No wonder, some smart fellows who got wind (through telephone conversation, from Government House) that the Police IG gave unpalatable order, to suspend the regional security outfit, dutifully disappeared from the hall, pretending they were offended by the delay in kicking off the meeting. They simply didn’t want to be part of the humiliating order from the Oga at the top and his emissary.

“When will our political leaders quit arming our angry youths with ammunition to disrespect them?When will our leaders stop lamenting, that our angry youths disrespect them?

“I don’t like the feeling running through my head. Just when you thought, they have begun to get things right.

“At what point did communication break down occur between our Governors and Aso villa? Why would ours be cancelled days after the announcement, killing our joy instantly and cutting off our people’s jubilation abruptly?

“May God help me endure the taunts from my Yoruba friends,in the days ahead. Wow!,this is huge. This doesn’t feel good, believe me.”