Fourteen years ago, when Tony Elumelu in a sudden burst of audacity, engineered the emergence of the new UBA and launched its ambitious Pan-African drive, many were not enamored and in fact remained quite skeptical. But with its latest results showing the international operations grossing 46% of revenues, Elumelu has proven all the doubting Thomases wrong.

Business Hallmark has been particularly impressed by the sterling performance of the bank in the international market, as one of Africa’s leading lenders. Its consistent promotion of financial inclusion across the African market can be rightly argued to be the catalyst in the emergence of the African free trade agreement (AFCFTA). We also note with admiration, its successes in creating innovative financial products which broaden the traditional financial base. The UBA market place event which held last year in Abuja, set new industry benchmarks

UBA’s successes have transcended its basic remit. In fact, it has become much more than a bank. Increasingly, it is emerging as a totem of the new Africa; a resurgent continent of dynamic men and women poised to position the old continent at the centre of the new world order, even as the fourth industrial revolution dawns.

It gives us special satisfaction therefore, to celebrate this unique prodigy Tony Elumelu, an ebullient entrepreneur and visionary manager. His emergence as one of Africa’s and indeed, the world’s eminent corporate statesmen, is yet another testament to the innate abilities of man for infinite achievements. He is the standard bearer of the new Africa, and of a new generation of African business leaders. He represents for Africa, and indeed the entire black world, a tale of the possible – an eloquent echo of Barack Obama’s rousing cry – “Yes, we can!”

– Publisher/Editor-In-Chief,

Business Hallmark Newspaper