By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has charged the Osun Internal Revenue Service (OIRS) to do everything possible to block every financial leakage, so as to quickly improve the state’s revenue to enable the government to improve the lives of the masses.

This is just as the governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to continue to provide social amenities as well as other infrastructure to make life better for residents of the state and boost the economy.

The Governor stated these through the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji during a revenue meeting with the Chairman and the management board of the State’s Internal Revenue Service(OIRS).

The Governor who pledged the executive support of his administration to the OIRS, stressed that development is always difficult without finances, hence the need for the revenue generating agency to work with a renewed vigour to improve revenue generation as soon as possible.

According to him,”We have a lot of commitment to our people which we must meet, the only way we can do this is to generate the funds. We just must improve on our IGR, we must look for means to block every financial leakages in our system to achieve our goal.

“I can assure you that we can have up to over 60% increase in our IGR if we can block just 20% of the leakages we have in the system, it is not “rocket science” it is achievable if we are determined and work as a team to achieve results”.

In another meeting with the Osun Finance Conglomerate, officers working in agencies under the conglomerate were also charged to shun acts of negligence of duty as activities of the agencies is key and strategic to the efforts of the administration to put smiles on the faces of the masses.

“You should beware of laxity in the discharge of your job, your role in the administration of this state is very sensitive. You are in charge of generating the funds and disbursement into other sectors to better theh lives of our people, you just have to be alert and alive to your responsibilities at all times, our people are expecting so much from us,” the commissioner stated.