Electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union Electricity Employees (NUEE) have suspended their nationwide strike for two weeks.

The leadership of NUEE said the decision was a fallout of the conciliation meeting between the Federal Government and the striking electricity workers, which ended in Abuja on Wednesday evening.

At the end of the three-hour-long meeting, the workers agreed to suspend the industrial action which has thrown the country into darkness.

The workers expressed optimism that government will listen to the voice of reason and prioritise their welfare.

The President General of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Workers, Comrade Chika Ben, while addressing journalists in Abuja said power supply will soon be restored accross the country.