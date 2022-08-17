Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has commended SP Daniel Itse Amah, an officer who rejected $200,000 offered to him to bury a case of armed robbery.

Baba equally commended two other officers from across the nation who have been exemplary in their line of duty.

According to a statement from Prince Muyiwa Adejobi, force public relations officer, those praised by the IGP included Inspector Ekene Ndukwu of the Imo State Police Command who successfully laid ambush and neutralized two members of a bandit gang who stormed his house.

“The IGP has similarly directed the issuance of commendation certificates to the officers for distinguishing themselves despite the many challenges of policing the nation effectively

One of the officers, SP Daniel Itse Amah, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Nasarawa Division in Kano State, has been commended for his integrity and exhibition of sound professionalism leading to the arrest of an armed robbery syndicate despite being offered a bribe of 200,000 USD to look away, which he rejected.

“The Police Inspector who was armed, surprised the bandits with heavy gunfire which repelled their attacks.

The IGP equally commended Police Constable Nura Mande attached to the Katsina State Police Command who found and returned an envelope containing 800 USD belonging to an intending pilgrim, an old woman, at the Hajj Camp, Katsina.