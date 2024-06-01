Birthday: Akinleye Extols Osun SUBEB Boss, Fadipe on Birthday

Alh, Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun State governor, has extolled the chairman of Osun state Basic Education Board, Hon Ibunkun Fadipe as he celebrates his birthday.

He described him as a grassroot politician with a golden heart.

In a congratulatory message issued and personally signed, Akinleye eulogised the doggedness of the SUBEB chairman in the area of grassroots development.

He attested to the intellectual prowess of Hon. Fadipe, saying that the state is so lucky to have him at the helm of affairs of primary school board.

“Today, am celebrating the man with a golden heart, a grassroot developer and lover of transformation. I am glad and proud of you, looking at your performance as the chairman of Osun SUBEB.

“In this occasion of your birthday anniversary, I, on behalf of my family, rejoice with you for attaining yet another feat in life. I pray to God to continue granting you more wisdom and knowledge to do more exploits in every area of your life. Congratulations dear friend and political juggernaut in Ilesa land”

