Innoson donates fire fighting truck to Abia

Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing (IVM) Company Limited on Friday donated a fire fighting Truck to Abia State Government, while commending Governor Alex Otti for believing in made-in-Nigeria products.

Presenting the truck to Governor Otti, the Chairman and Managing Director of the indigenous vehicle manufacturing company, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, said it was his company’s contribution in response to the fire incidents that happened in Aba, a couple of months ago, as well as a show of appreciation for the good works Governor Otti is doing in Abia State.

“I heard one factory in Aba was burnt to ashes. I found out maybe they don’t have enough fire trucks to tackle such. I’m donating this one to the State because of the good works the Governor is doing, to help in fighting future fires.

“Abia has changed in everything. Governor Otti believes in Nigeria, he believes in local products, that is why I brought this locally made Innoson fire truck for him.

“Governor Otti has shown example that he believes in locally made products. He’s been doing it, he is using it, everybody has seen it. That is why I brought this vehicle to support the State to make sure that such incidents don’t happen anymore,” Chukwuma said, sounding quite upbeat.

Governor Otti, thanked the Innoson boss and his company for the kind gesture.

“On behalf of Abia State Government, I will like to thank the Chairman and Managing Director of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, and his team for coming to donate this very sophisticated fire truck to Abia State.

“He said he read about the fire incident a few weeks ago in Abia and vowed that he should make this contribution free of charge. We want to say, thank you very much. We pray that God will continue to bless you and bless your resources and you will continue to do Nigeria proud,” Governor Otti said.

The Governor, according to a statement by Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary, reassured the IVM founder of the continued support and patronage of the Abia State Government and encouraged him to keep up with the good works, as soon he would become a major car exporter in Africa.

“Other than you and a few other people, every vehicle you see on our roads are imported. As a Government and as a policy we have said we must use made in Nigeria vehicles. And we have abstained from buying imported vehicles except where it is absolutely necessary.

“And we want to commend you for believing in Nigeria. It is only a question of time before you become a major car exporter in Africa. So, I want to encourage you to keep up the good job and for us, we will continue to support you,” Governor Otti affirmed.

The lawmaker representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alex Ikwechegh; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba; and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Homeland Security, Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba, were among those that witnessed the presentation of the fire truck to the Abia State Government.

