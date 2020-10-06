The Management of BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) has announced its compliance with the Order from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) based on the communique issued after a meeting between the Federal Government and the labour unions requesting the suspension of the new Service Reflective Tariff for 14 days pending consultations and finalization of negotiations by both parties on the new tariff implementation.

BEDC management said in a press release over the weekend that it will be complying with the 14 days suspension order which is to take effect from September 28th to October 11, 2020 using the rates applicable as at 31st August for its various customers.

The company says postpaid customers will have their charges for the suspension period reflected in the bills to be delivered in October affecting this consumption period. Bills sent to customers in October 2020 is based on September 2020 consumption and band wise tariff as per NERC classification will apply.

Similarly, prepaid customers have commenced vending based on the changed rates.

“Prepaid customers who have been migrated to Bands A, B, and C will need reload a change token at the first purchase after the commencement of this suspension. Please contact BEDC customer care [email protected] or visit nearest BEDC office or call 080-3901-2323/ 081-3984-1391,” BEDC added.

BEDC stated further that those customers in Bands D and E not migrated to the new tariff were not affected by the rate changes.