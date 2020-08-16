BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) has commenced the distribution of 100 specialized had washing machines to federal and state government hospitals, agencies, palaces and public institutions as well as strategic markets and communities in its franchise states of Delta, Edo, Ondo and Ekiti state as part of efforts towards promoting safety practices among the people.

According to BEDC management, the gesture is a further demonstration of its sensitivity to residents of its coverage areas over the hardship occasioned by the pandemic by promoting hygiene habits which is one the major safety protocols for managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation which commenced in Benin, Edo state comprised of 30 pieces of automatic and manual hand washing machines to Edo, 30 to Delta and 40 to Ondo and Ekiti states respectively and was in addition to the earlier food palliatives donated to the franchise states to cushion the effect of the global pandemic.

Addressing the media in Benin, before the commencement of the distribution, Chief State Head, Edo state, Mr. Abel Enechaziam who said the presentation of the handwashing machines were in phases, noted that the items were aimed at encouraging hands washing as a way of life.

“This is peculiar because we want people to form the habit of hand washing as COVID 19 appears to have come to stay with us and as such we have to maintain regular hygiene practice including hand washing to overcome the challenges posed by COVID 19,” he said.

Also contributing Team lead , Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Mrs. Felicia Nlemoha said that the hand washing machines would “go a step further to show we are interested in our host communities, as their safety is paramount to us”

According to BEDC, the beneficiary institutions in Edo state include, University of Benin, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Federal Psychiatry Hospital, Uselu, Oba of Benin Palace, Military Hospital Benin, Market Square Benin, Otaru of Auchi Palace, Benson Idahosa University, Igbinedion University Okada, NTA Benin and Stella Obasanjo Hospital, among others.

In Delta state some of the beneficiary institutions are, Central Hospital Warri, New General Hospital, Asaba, Delta State University Abraka Campus, Shoprite Warri, Asagba of Asaba Palace, Obuzor of Ibuzor Palace, Olu of Warri Palace, and General Hospital Agbor, among others.

In Ondo, the beneficiaries include; Mother and Child Hospital Akure, Catholic Hospital Ondo, University of Medical Sciences Ondo, State Hospital Ondo, Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Shoprite Akure and Deji of Akure Palace among others. In Ekiti the handwashers is to be distributed to Ewi of Ado-Ekiti Palace, Afe Babalola College of Medicine, Ido-Ekiti and Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti.

BEDC had earlier demonstrated its responsiveness over the hardship occasioned by the pandemic by donating food items as contributions to palliative measure to cushion the effect of the COVID-19.This included a total donation of 6,000 bags of rice and 4,000 cartons of Indomie noodles to the governments of Delta, Edo, Ondo and Ekiti for distribution to vulnerable groups and households in these states. The breakdown is 1,500 bags of rice each per state and 1,000 cartons of Indomie noodles each per state respectively.