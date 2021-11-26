The Management of BEDC Electricity Plc has assured customers of her commitment to resolving complaints during a Customer Complaints Resolution session organized by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in partnership with MacArthur Foundation on Wednesday in Benin City, Edo State where they met with electricity consumers.

The meeting had in attendance BEDC Management led by the Chief State Head of Edo State, Mr. Abel Enechaziam, FCCPC representatives and NEMSA engaging customers and addressing issues bordering on customer service, metering, estimated billing amongst others.

In his remarks, Mr Enechaziam said, the company is committed to resolving issues bordering on power supply, metering and billing and has put in place a robust complaints redress mechanism in ensuring complaints are resolved as at when due, a 24/7 contact center that allows customers to report service related issues and have access to the right information on the company’s services and operations.

“BEDC has a robust system put in place to attend to customers’ complaints, and we are ready to attend to your complaints and lots of things are being done by the company to ensure that customers are happy,” he said.

According to Enechaziam, BEDC has commissioned some projects to boost network infrastructure and improve power availability to customers in its franchise and currently had lots of network expansion going on to boost customer satisfaction.

He assured that all complaints at the 4-day session will be looked into one after the other and ensured that they are all resolved within reasonable time. He urged customers to report any unethical business practices within the network through the whistleblowing lines: 0903-885-7888 or 0903-885-7889 or send email to customercomplaints @bedcpower.com.

“But, I can assure you. If you go through the process, you will get a review. You will get answers to your complaints” Mr. Enechaziam said

FCCPC’s Executive Commissioner, Operations, D.r Adamu Abdullahi in his remarks, said that the commission had been going around the country to listen to consumers’ complaints and othe essence of the forum is to discuss issues of BEDC and consumers of electricity with a view to resolving them.

He said it is a ccommencement of a four-day electricity consumer complaint resolution platform in Benin and that the platform was being organised by FCCPC in conjunction with the MacArthur Foundation.

The 4-day complaint resolution session is a triage, a collaborative desk where BEDC customers can have their complaints attended to with a view of resolution, while also interacting with customers to identify the problems being experienced as a feedback for service improvement, with a view to resolving such complaints/issues to enable legitimate customers continue to enjoy improved service.