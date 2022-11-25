BREAKING: Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, dies

Sammie Okposo, popular gospel musician, has died, aged 51.

This was made known by a source close to the musician on Friday.

It was learnt that he slumped and died, though other details regarding his death remain sketchy at the time of filing this report.

Okposo made headlines early in the year after he publicly apologized to his wife, Ozioma for cheating on her with another lady in the United States.

In the apology which was shared on his Instagram page, the singer lamented over the incident which he noted happened in 2021.

The singer further stated that the development has seen him step aside from ministerial work until “full restoration.”