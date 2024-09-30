Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, is the best performing minister in the Bola Tinubu administration.

This is in the opinion of Reverend Sunday Adediwura Adeoye, the Union Baptist Church (Praise Cathedral), Odi-Olowo, Osogbo, who said the minister works with the fear of God and has been turning around the ministry in order to add substantial value to the administration of President Tinubu.

A statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osun State, Chief Kola Olabisi said the clergy said this while delivering his sermon during the thanksgiving service in the commemoration of the 70th birthday anniversary of the minister who was the immediate-past governor of Osun State.

The clergyman disclosed that he has been following the activities of the Iragbiji-born Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and he has been doing wonderfully well as the maiden minister of the new ministry.

The cleric who also described Alhaji Oyetola as a man of honour, stated that his church had benefitted immensely from the goodwill of the former governor when he was a guest at the church during his tenure.

According to Reverend Adeoye, “I have been following the track records of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, and I make bold to state that he is the best performing minister.

“The minister is a promise keeper, which is the hallmark of a responsible person. It is on record that our church had benefitted from the goodwill of the ‘Birthday Boy’ when he was the governor of this state.

“We told him during his visit to our church that the road in front of the church needed rehabilitation. Surprisingly, the rehabilitation of the road was kick-started the second day.

“The road has become motorable and choice of commuters and pedestrians since it was rehabilitated and all the users of the road have been prayerful to the Iragbiji-born Minister of Marine and Blue Economy”, the cleric remarked.

Former deputy-governor of the state, Chief Grace Titi Laoye-Ponnle, led the immediate-past deputy-governor, Mr Bennedict Alabi, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Right Hon. Timothy Owoeye; the chairman of the Organizing Committee of the week-long birthday anniversary activities.

The former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji and other prominent politicians of the APC extraction in the state were at the thanksgiving service.

A special interdenominational prayer session was subsequently held at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office, Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo, where three prominent traditional rulers, namely, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba AbdulRasheed Olabomi; the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Larooye and the Owa of Igbajo, Oba Adegboyega Famodun, were in attendance.

