The government of Kaduna State has said in a report that 1,192 persons were killed by bandits and other violent groups in the state in 2021.

The figure which was compiled by the state’s ministry of internal security and home affairs and made available on Tuesday, represents an average of three residents killed daily in 2021.

According to the report, the casualties recorded — 1,038 men, 104 women and 50 minors — were as a result of banditry, violent attacks, reprisals and communal clashes.

The report also shows that there was a 27.21 percent increase in deaths, compared to 2020.

Similarly, a total of 3,348 victims were also said to have been kidnapped, 13,788 animals rustled, 891 people injured and 45 victims reported to have been raped in 2021.

Generally, every LGA recorded at least one person killed and at least one abduction, while 15 LGAs recorded at least one rape occurrence.

Zangon Kataf, Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi LGAs had the highest total number of persons killed.

