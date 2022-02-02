Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former vice president and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2019 presidential election, yesterday, visited former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) for consultations.

The meeting between the duo lasted for about an hour and was held behind closed doors.

Though the visit is widely thought to be in connection with the former vice president’s known ambition to run for president in 2023, he said it was to commiserate with the people of the state over the activities of bandits.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Atiku said he visited Niger to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the recent attacks by bandits, but that he will declare his ambition to run for president at the appropriate time.

“I only came on a courtesy visit to the governor and to commiserate with him and people of the state over the incessant banditry in Niger state,” he said.

“I just discussed with the governor on the insecurity in the state and from what I heard, it is a very serious and pathetic situation and it is most unfortunate.”

When asked about his presidential aspiration, the former VP said: “I have only come on a visit; I will let you know about my presidential ambition at the appropriate time